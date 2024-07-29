Business

WesBanco to acquire Ohio bank in $959M all stock deal

By Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

WPXI Money Generic Generic image of $1 bills.

PITTSBURGH — WesBanco on Friday announced a $959 million all-stock deal as it returns to the acquisition path.

According to a definitive agreement, Premier Financial Corp of Defiance, Ohio, will merge with and into WesBanco. Pending regulatory and other approvals, the transaction is expected to close in early 2025.

Upon completion, Wheeling, West Virginia-based WesBanco will have more than 250 financial centers, as well as loan production offices, across nine states, and about $27 billion in assets.

    Most Read