11 Cares collects instruments with Violins of Hope at WPXI studio

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — People from around the area came out to the Channel 11 Studio to donate used instruments for students in need.

The instrument collection was part of the 11 Cares Violins of Hope event.

Collected instruments are refurbished and given to young musicians.

Chanel Ngo, from Bethel Park, brought a violin.

“I figure like you know someone will take better care and stuff and it’s for a good cause,” said Ngo.

The donation brought in a variety of instruments. including a flute and banjo. Brighton Music Center helps repair them.

“We make sure everything is there for the next person who gets it. So, violins ready to play with the bow and case. Clarinets have the mouthpiece and all the accessories needed. And just bring a new life to these instruments for the next generation to play,” Brad Wittmer with Brighton Music Center said.

The Farina Foundation also refurbished the instruments. For the chairman, it is personal.

“My dad was the Director of music at North Allegheny for decades. He believed that every child deserves the chance to learn and play, regardless of social, economic or personal challenges,” Farina Foundation director Frank Farina said.

The reconditioned instruments will be presented to local students and schools in a special concert in November.

“They’ll be given to children in the community, whose families can’t afford to purchase an instrument,” said Lynn Zelenski, project manager for Violins of Hope.

The concert will be part of a celebration of World Kindness Day.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group