2 people arrested after woman shot in face in Homewood South

PITTSBURGH — Two people are facing charges in connection to a shooting in Homewood South Wednesday.

Pittsburgh police said emergency crews were called to Kelly Street at around 7:45 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Officers found a woman who had been shot in the courtyard outside of a women’s shelter. First responders say the woman was shot in the face. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since been downgraded to guarded condition.

Christian Nichole Wells and Kevin Doubt-Young were arrested in connection to the shooting. Police said they were at an apartment complex in Homewood, not far from where the victim was found.

According to court documents, Wells told police the victim stole drugs from her boyfriend, Doubt-Young, so she went to get money from her. She said Doubt-Young gave her a gun for protection and it went off when the victim attacked her.

When police questioned Doubt-Young, they say he had smuggled stamp bags into the interview room and began snorting heroin off the table.

