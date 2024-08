PITTSBURGH — Two people were taken to a local hospital after a car and motorcycle collided in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood on Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Glass Run and Baldwin roads at 9:48 p.m.

It’s not clear how badly the victims are hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

