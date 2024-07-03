3 men arrested for transporting, trafficking cocaine through North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Three men are behind bars after bars after detectives found cocaine in their car during a traffic stop in North Versailles.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office learned Tuesday that a significant amount of cocaine was possibly inside of a white SUV. They found the SUV and pulled it over Tuesday evening when it committed a traffic violation.

The driver and occupants were notably nervous, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives asked for consent for a drug dog to sniff the car, which the occupants agreed to an outside only inspection.

K-9 Chase indicated that there were drugs inside the SUV, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant of the SUV and found 15 separate kilogram sized packages of suspected cocaine, a bag of suspected drug paraphernalia and packaging materials.

Alcedo Espinal, 48, and Yasser Collado Feliz, 34, both from Florida, as well as Guillermo Hernandez, 48, of New York, were taken to the Allegheny County Jail for possession, possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group