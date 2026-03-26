3 Western Pennsylvania residents indicted in winter crime spree, officials say

A federal grand jury has indicted three Western Pennsylvania residents in connection with a crime spree over this past winter, according to the Department of Justice.

The 14-count indictment names Armoni Burton, 25, of Greensburg; Ausaun Porter, 22, of Pittsburgh; and Lawrence Strothers Jr., 21, of West Mifflin as defendants.

ATF agents arrested Burton on Wednesday at the Stanwix Street garage in Downtown Pittsburgh. Porter and Strothers are currently detained on state charges.

The indictment alleges that the three defendants committed a series of crimes between late December and January.

On Jan. 7, Burton and Porter allegedly carjacked a vehicle in White Oak and kidnapped the driver.

The DOJ says the two hit the victim, bound and threatened them, stole marijuana and used their phone to make a call demanding ransom. They then tried to put the bound victim in a dumpster in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood.

Burton and Porter are charged with kidnapping, carjacking, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Also, Burton is charged with robbing a postal worker on Dec. 31, as well as possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of stolen mail and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana on Jan. 21.

Porter is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and conspiracy to distribute marijuana on Jan. 21

Strothers is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Jan. 21.

Burton could face up to life in prison and/or a $1 million fine. Strothers could face up to life in prison and/or a $250,000 fine, while Porter could face up to 15 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.

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