After violent incidents, Oliver Citywide students will be relocated to other buildings

PITTSBURGH — At the start of the school year, there won’t be any students walking into Oliver Citywide Academy.

That’s because of a new state-approved plan to have four satellite locations. A majority of students will now go to the Greenway Building, with up to a dozen others now attending the satellite facility within Perry. The Mill-Lions building can accommodate up to 12 students. Students in grades three through eight will report to the King Building satellite campus.

Pittsburgh Public Schools says although OCA students will be in the same buildings as other schools and programs, they will remain separate. They’ll have different administrators, teachers, and support staff within each location with separate teaching and learning spaces and support services.

The changes come after several instances of violence, including two students gunned down outside of the school in two separate shootings. One happened just a few months ago, the other in January 2022.

Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters says this decision was made after conversations with faculty and students at Oliver Citywide Academy.

“We have heard from the Pittsburgh Oliver school community the deep pain associated with its current facility following the tragic loss of two of its students,” a statement from Walters said in part.

The four new locations were selected based on building capacity.

The first day for Pittsburgh Public Schools is Monday, Aug. 28. Kindergarteners return on Aug. 31.

