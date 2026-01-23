Allegheny County preps for major winter storm, recommends residents stay home

Allegheny County officials are recommending that residents stay home as forecasts call for a major winter storm.

During a press conference Friday, officials said 52 salt/plow trucks have been inspected and are ready to be deployed during the storm.

Twenty-six trucks will be deployed when the snow starts on Saturday and will work until all 357 miles of county-maintained roads are clear. The county says it does not prioritize specific roads, but that drivers follow specific routes designed for speed and efficiency.

Drivers will work 12-hour shifts. It takes between one and two hours for drivers to complete their routes and about an hour to reload at the nearest maintenance garage, officials say. Drivers are told to expect accumulation during moderate to heavy snowfall.

Also, the county reports having 5,689 tons of salt and 1,690 gallons of liquid calcium chloride.

Allegheny County Emergency Services has activated its Emergency Operations Center to facilitate communication between the county’s 130 municipalities and their partners.

Additional telecommunications officers and dispatchers will staff the 911 center to addressan increase in call volume.

“I want to thank all the county employees who are preparing for this storm and will work around the clock to keep our residents safe,” County Executive Innamorato said. “I have to stress the importance of stocking up on basic needs in advance of the snow so we all can minimize travel when the snow starts to accumulate. Let’s be prepared to stay safe and stay home whenever possible.”

