Amazon Air upgrading service at Pittsburgh International Airport

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Here’s even more proof of Pittsburgh International Airport’s growing cargo business: One of its newer carriers is doubling its daily service.

Amazon Air, the cargo airline for the gigantic online retailer, has begun a second flight out of Pittsburgh International Airport.

“Amazon Air recently increased the summer service from one daily flight to two,” said Allegheny County Airport Authority Director of Air Service Joe Rotterdam. “Now they’re operating a flight from Lakeland, Florida, and Fort Worth, Texas.”

Click hear to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group