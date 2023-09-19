Amish buggy passenger killed in Mercer County crash

EAST LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 73-year-old who was riding passenger in an Amish buggy was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Mercer County.

The crash happened along Mercer-New Wilmington Road in East Lackawannock Township.

According to Mercer County Coroner John A. Libonati, another car driving along the same road struck the Amish Buggy that Mary Blyer was riding in.

Blyer was pronounced dead on the scene at 9 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police.

No other information was immediately available.

