Antonio Brown will speak at former President Trump’s rally in Latrobe this weekend, sources say

LATROBE, Pa. — Former Steelers star Antonio Brown will speak at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Latrobe on Saturday, sources tell Channel 11.

Brown, who left the Steelers in 2018 when he was traded to the Raiders, has been a vocal supporter of former President Trump’s 2024 campaign.

On Thursday, Brown posted on X about his appearance at the rally saying, “Time to help make real change.”

Time to help make REAL Change



Time to make a Difference



It is Time ⏳ #CTESPN pic.twitter.com/nS2TAJ7bxP — AB (@AB84) October 17, 2024

Trump’s rally in Latrobe is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport and gates will open at 2 p.m.

The former president is also expected to attend the Steelers’ Sunday Night Football game at Acrisure Stadium when they take on the New York Jets on Channel 11.

