Local

Antonio Brown will speak at former President Trump’s rally in Latrobe this weekend, sources say

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh Steelers v New Orleans Saints NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

LATROBE, Pa. — Former Steelers star Antonio Brown will speak at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Latrobe on Saturday, sources tell Channel 11.

Brown, who left the Steelers in 2018 when he was traded to the Raiders, has been a vocal supporter of former President Trump’s 2024 campaign.

On Thursday, Brown posted on X about his appearance at the rally saying, “Time to help make real change.”

Trump’s rally in Latrobe is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport and gates will open at 2 p.m.

The former president is also expected to attend the Steelers’ Sunday Night Football game at Acrisure Stadium when they take on the New York Jets on Channel 11.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • One Direction singer Liam Payne’s preliminary autopsy released
  • 11 Investigates Exclusive: Pittsburgh Police Chief Scirotto takes second job as basketball referee
  • 3 firefighters injured in fire that destroyed Ross Township business
  • VIDEO: Massive water main break shuts down busy road in South Fayette Township
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    ”Thursday

    Most Read