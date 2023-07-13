Baby rushed to hospital after nearly drowning in Etna, police say

ETNA, Pa. — A baby was rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning in Etna on Thursday.

According to Allegheny County police, first responders were called to the 30 block of Sycamore Street at 3:39 p.m.

The 1-year-old was found unresponsive. First responders performed lifesaving measures and the child was taken to the hospital.

The baby is in critical condition.

Police said initial investigation suggests this was an accidental drowning. A Channel 11 crew at the scene saw an above-ground pool nearby.

The investigation is ongoing.

