Battle of Bushy Run reenactment canceled due to tornado damage on battlefield

JEANNETTE, Pa. — A historical park in Westmoreland County is canceling a large-scale reenactment planned in early August.

On Facebook, Bushy Run Battlefield says its board of directors voted to cancel the 261st Anniversary Reenactment of the Battle of Bushy Run scheduled for Aug. 3 and 4 “after much consideration.” They opted to cancel the event because of damage from an F1 tornado touching down in the park on June 26; officials decided the site could not be made “reasonably safe and accessible” before the event.

>>> NWS confirms 6 tornadoes touched down during storms in late June

Officials say the tornado didn’t damage any buildings but knocked down or damaged a “significant number of trees” across the more than 200-acre property — and much of the damage is in the area where the reenactment would be.

Bushy Run Battlefield has been closed to the public and volunteers since the storm, but clean-up has begun under the supervision of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. The site can’t reopen until a safety assessment has been completed.

“The board began discussing options for the reenactment the morning after the tornado,” the post from Bushy Run Battlefield reads in part. “Since then, we have weighed all possible alternatives and plans of action. We have also explored offers and suggestions made by generous members of the community. In the end, the board has decided that the solution that makes the best sense for the safety of our volunteers, reenactors, and visitors is to cancel this year’s event. Anyone who has followed Bushy Run for the last couple years will understand how important the reenactment is to our organization. The decision to cancel does not come lightly or without significant consideration.”

In place of the reenactment, officials are organizing a living history event for the fall. Details of this event, and the status of other events planned at the battlefield, will be provided as the timeline for reopening becomes more clear, officials said.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the decision to cancel the reenactment should email manager@bushyrunbattlefield.com

