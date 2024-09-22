Beaver County Humane Society to hold week-long free adoption event

The Beaver County Humane Society is holding a week-long free adoption event.

The shelter says thanks to a generous donor, all adoptions will be free from Sept. 24 to Sept. 28 for pre-approved adopters.

To become a pre-approved adopter, you must fill out an online application. Then, a shelter representative will contact you about your application. Once, approved you can schedule an appointment to meet animals at the shelter.

BCHS also requires adopters to bring a photo ID and any children living in the home to the meet and greet. Those looking to adopt a dog must bring any other dog in their home to the meet and greet.

The shelter hopes this event removes financial barriers to pet adoption.

Click here to see adoptable animals at the shelter.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group