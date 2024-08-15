Body of Pennsylvania boy, 10, recovered after he fell into river during kayaking trip

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A boy’s body has been found after he fell into the Yellow Breeches Creek in York County during a kayaking trip over the weekend.

NBC affiliate WGAL reports the boy has been identified as Matthew Coffroth Jr., 10, of Lancaster County.

His body was recovered shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday about a mile from where he fell into the river.

It’s not clear if Matthew was wearing a lifejacket when he fell in. WGAL reports he had been kayaking before.

“I was told that the family and the child had previously kayaked, that this was not the first time they had ever been out on the water,” Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission spokesperson Mike Parker said.

The Fish and Boat Commission is handling the investigation.

