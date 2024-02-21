Butler County notifying residents impacted by recent data security incident

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Butler County is notifying residents who were impacted by a recent data security incident.

The county said federal authorities alerted them to suspicious activity on its computer network at the start of October. By the end of October, it determined there was unauthorized access to personally identifiable information primarily related to criminal court proceedings maintained on the county network.

The county reviewed the data impacted in the cyber event and started the process of locating mailing addresses of the people whose information may have been impacted.

The county has notified local and federal law enforcement and continues to cooperate with federal law enforcement’s investigation into this incident.

Potentially impacted people are encouraged to take appropriate steps to protect their personal information.

Any unauthorized or suspicious activity should be reported immediately to the appropriate authorities, including local law enforcement, the county said.

The county is looking to evaluate and make changes to strengthen its network against future incidents.

