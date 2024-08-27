Caiman found in Pennsylvania storage unit, taken to reptile rescue

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A caiman found in a storage unit in Lancaster County has been moved to a reptile rescue.

NBC affiliate WGAL reports the 2-foot-long caiman, now named Billy Ray, was found in a storage unit with six cats.

Police found Billy Ray in a plastic tub with a lid.

The caiman was taken to Triple J Reptiles and Rescue in West Donegal Township. Caimans are relatives of alligators and are native to Central and South America.

WGAL reports Billy Ray has not been eating well since he arrived at the rescue. If he survives, he could grow to be 6 feet long.

So far, no charges have been filed.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group