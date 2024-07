BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A car went through a house in Bethel Park Tuesday.

The Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company posted on its Facebook page that their crew responded to a car that went through a garage, into a living room and out the other side of the house.

There’s no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.

