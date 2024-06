BELLEVUE, Pa. — A car ended up on its roof after a crash in Bellevue.

Allegheny County 911 said the crash happened on Orchard Avenue just before 12:15 p.m.

There’s no word on if anyone was injured in the crash at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group