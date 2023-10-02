Case moving forward against suspect in shooting outside Texas Roadhouse in Collier Township

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The case against the suspect accused of shooting a woman that they didn’t know in the parking lot of a busy Texas Roadhouse in Collier Township is moving downtown and possibly toward trial.

August Poole is accused of shooting a woman on July 28 after what court documents say was a fight over a cell phone video. That video has not been made public.

Poole was holding a baby, less than a year old, in their arms at the time of the shooting, according to their attorney.

On 11 News at 6 p.m., learn why Poole’s lawyer says his client was acting in self-defense.

