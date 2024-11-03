Chilly Sunday morning will become unseasonably warm afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It’s a chilly morning, with some areas seeing wind chills in the mid-20s! Expect a big rebound in temperature throughout Sunday, with highs ranging from the low 60s north to near 70 along the Mason-Dixon line.

The quick warm-up continues into Monday as highs reach the low 70s. Election Day still looks like the warmest day of the week, with highs close to 80 degrees. The next (weak) front will move through early Wednesday, bringing us light rain that will amount to a quarter inch or less.

While it will be cooler behind the front, temperatures will stay 5-10 degrees above normal through the end of the week.

