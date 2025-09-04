City of Washington police looking for theft suspect after filing charges in another last week

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The Capelli’s beer and pop warehouse and laundromat on Jefferson Avenue are some of the latest victims of a man police call a serial thief.

Now they’re sharing his photo on Facebook – hoping you’ll help them catch him. It’s the second time in 2 weeks they’re turning to the public to help find a suspected repeat criminal.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> City of Washington police asking for public’s help in identifying suspect in multiple thefts

Derek McLaughlin, who lives in Washington, said, “I just think it’s a bad time everywhere with the stuff that’s going on.”

Last week, Channel 11 shared this video posted by the City of Washington Police Department, asking for help in identifying a man who busted through a wall to steal a safe from The City Mission.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Washington police looking for suspect in string of burglaries, theft of thrift shop’s safe

They’ve now filed charges against 60-year-old Patrick Thurston for theft.

Now, police are once again asking for help in identifying a second man believed to be involved in a series of thefts across the city, including at the Get-go on Wylie Avenue, Cappelli’s Beer and Pop Warehouse, and the laundromat on Jefferson Avenue.

“This is just the world we are living in right now,” said McLaughlin. “There is nothing nobody can do about it. As we speak, somebody is probably stealing something or robbing something, ya know.”

Police believe the man has stolen from over 5 local businesses. This is just the latest instance in which Washington Police have turned to the social media platform for help in the past couple of months.

McLaughlin said, “I think it’s a good thing. I don’t have a problem with it. They got to police.”

Police say there isn’t an increase in thefts – they’re just posting about them more on social media.

If you see or hear anything about the crimes at Capelli’s or the laundromat, call the Washington Police Department tip line or message them directly on Facebook.

