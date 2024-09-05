Community calling for action after girl, 9, hit while riding her bike in Homewood South

PITTSBURGH — A community is calling for more to be done to keep kids safe in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood after a 9-year-old girl was hit and killed while riding her bike about two and a half weeks ago.

Courtney Carter died on Aug. 18 near the intersection of Rosedale and Tacoma Streets.

The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure suggested adding a stop sign at this intersection, stop bars and a crosswalk.

Courtney’s dad says it’s a start but it’s not enough.

“Change gotta start somewhere,” said Cory Carter. “Just hoping that this can be a start for everybody.”

District 9 Pittsburgh City Councilman Khari Mosley says DOMI is going to go back to the drawing board to look into some more expansive changes.

“Life will go on, but unfortunately for sweet Courtney life will not go on,” said District 9 Pittsburgh City Councilman Khari Mosley. “So I think that’s the message we have to get to the city is that we really have to make some changes to our driving habits because these unfortunate incidents are on the uptick over the last decade, and they’re continuing on. We can have as many stop signs and red light cameras and as many speed bumps as we want, but if we don’t change our behavior we’re going to continue to fight an uphill battle.”

Another meeting is being scheduled to discuss what else can be done to improve safety for kids in this area. A date has not been set yet.

Mosley says they’re trying to expedite this but they also want to make sure the community is engaged in the process.

“We would never want anybody to feel the way we feel,” said Carter. “We just want change. I don’t want my daughter’s name to be forgotten.”

