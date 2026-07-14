County councilwoman proposing change to county pool chaperone policy

PITTSBURGH — A local councilwoman is urging Allegheny County to change its chaperone policy at all county-run pools.

This comes almost two years to the day that the policy went into effect, requiring anyone 17 and under to be with an adult who is at least 21 years old or older, with a valid photo ID. At the time, the county said it was necessary for everyone’s safety.

Councilwoman Bethany Hallam says she’d like to see Allegheny County change the policy at Tuesday night’s council meeting to require kids 14 and under to be with an adult at all times.

Hallam says she has heard directly from parents.

“Over the last couple of weeks, I’ve gotten a lot of complaints from parents who drove out to the wave pool, dropped their kids off, only to get a call saying, ‘Mom or dad, they’re not letting us in the pool,’” Hallam tells Channel 11.

In 2024, following several incidents involving teens at county pools, the county implemented a chaperone policy for those 17 and under at Boyce Park, Settler’s Cabin, North Park and South Park. County police say this summer, they’ve seen no significant issues at the pools.

Hallam argues the policy doesn’t make sense because 15-year-olds are allowed to be employed as lifeguards at county pools.

“If a 15-year-old is able to work and be responsible for keeping everyone, of all ages, safe, especially at our county pools, then 15, 16, 17 year olds should be able to enjoy those same pools without a parent or guardian,” Hallam adds.

She says currently kids don’t have a safe place to go when many parents work during the summer months and can’t take their kids to the pool.

“You can’t go to the mall without a parent; they can’t shop at the Waterfront without a parent; they can’t go to city or county pools without a parent,” Hallam tells Channel 11. “Where can they go? Kids need something to do. If you really care about keeping kids safe and out of trouble, then you should care about expanding the opportunities they have to entertain themselves, especially during the summer.”

Hallam’s motion comes as the City of Pittsburgh implemented “family swim” at all neighborhood pools. Children under 15 must swim with an adult 21 years or older from 5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and all weekend pool hours.

The city says this is not a chaperone policy; it’s a dedicated time for families to be together.

The announcement was made less than two weeks after the Highland Park and Bloomfield pools were forced to close early because of unruly crowds of kids.

As for the policy on the Allegheny County pool chaperone policy, the decision is ultimately up to County Executive Sara Innamorato. The motion is expected to be voted on Tuesday night.

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