Crews respond to house fire in Spring Hill

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

The fire broke out in the 900 block of South Side Avenue at around 6:15 p.m.

Lt. Chief Bell Becker told Channel 11 that the homeowner was inside when they heard a pop and ran outside.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene could see smoke and fire damage to the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group