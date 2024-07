MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — Emergency crews were on the scene of a fire at the Subway in Mount Lebanon.

Crews were called to Cochran Road just before 1:40 p.m., Allegheny County dispatchers said.

Officials told Channel 11 that the fire started in the attic of the building and no one got hurt.

