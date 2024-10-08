Dog stolen from Westmoreland County now featured on billboards as thousands work to bring him home

PITTSBURGH — Lucky, the dog stolen from his 87-year-old owner at Tractor Supply in Mount Pleasant, is now featured on billboards in Pittsburgh.

Lucky’s photo and a phone number to call with tips are displayed on billboards on heavily traveled Pittsburgh roads. The billboard space was donated by Lamar Advertising Agency.

Thousands of people from all over the country are working to bring Lucky back home. More than 10,000 people are part of a Facebook group, “Bring Lucky HOME to PA” to reunite Lucky with his family.

Lucky is a male Airedale terrier mix. He’s 10 years old and a medium-sized dog with a long tail.

Lucky is microchipped, wearing a black collar with a zip-tied flea collar.

Kenneth Crider, the man accused of stealing Lucky in his owner’s car, was arrested in North Carolina after a police chase. Lucky was not in the car.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for Lucky’s safe return.

If you have any information that could help bring Lucky back home, call 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

