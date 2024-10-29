Local

Dogs found in ‘near-death condition’ in Greene County on road to recovery, humane society says

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two dogs found in near-death condition in Greene County earlier this month are on the mend.

On Sunday, state police issued a press release saying they were called to Eastview Court in Franklin Township for reports of animal abuse on Oct. 9. When they arrived, they found two dogs being kept in “severely poor living conditions.”

The Humane Society of Greene County said the dogs are now 75% healed. When they arrived, they looked like skeletons and were starved so bad that officials were worried they wouldn’t survive.

The dogs are not ready to be adopted yet. They are still receiving vet treatments.

David White, 31, Holly White, 23, and Angel Jeffries, 22, are all charged with animal cruelty.

