Dormont Borough holds event to get public input about potential new playground

DORMONT, Pa. — People were invited to come to the Dormont Pool parking lot Sunday evening to share cherished memories of a childhood playground and come up with ideas on how to make new ones.

Dormont recently had to close its three playgrounds after they were told their insurance would no longer cover them due to safety concerns.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> All playgrounds in Dormont closing indefinitely. Here’s why

The borough solicited public input on a new playground.

“We’re hopeful that it can be done next fall and that’ll give us time to do input, time to get the right design and the right equipment and get it all put in,” said Dormont Council President Jen Mazzocco.

People were also invited to stick around for a trunk-or-treat event and a Halloween movie afterward.

