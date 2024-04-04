Local

Downtown Pittsburgh coffee shop temporarily closes storefront

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh announced it has temporarily closed its storefront.

Creative Coffee & Supply, located on Smithfield Street, said on their Instagram page that “some things have come up,” causing the storefront to go on a temporary hiatus.

The company said it needs community support now more than ever. While the storefront is closed, it will continue to sell house-roasted coffee beans and exclusive, handmade merchandise.

Donations are also welcomed and can be made to the store’s Venmo.

“We want to thank everyone for their support, especially during this difficult time,” the Instagram post said.

