Downtown Pittsburgh coffee shop temporarily closes storefront

PITTSBURGH — A coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh announced it has temporarily closed its storefront.

Creative Coffee & Supply, located on Smithfield Street, said on their Instagram page that “some things have come up,” causing the storefront to go on a temporary hiatus.

The company said it needs community support now more than ever. While the storefront is closed, it will continue to sell house-roasted coffee beans and exclusive, handmade merchandise.

Donations are also welcomed and can be made to the store’s Venmo.

“We want to thank everyone for their support, especially during this difficult time,” the Instagram post said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group