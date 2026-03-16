Duquesne Light working to restore customers’ power on 3rd day since high winds battered the area

Duquesne Light Co. says it is continuing to address outages across the region after recent high winds. Monday morning marked day three for nearly 10,000 customers without power.

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“We hear you, we sympathize with you,” DLC spokesperson Matt Neistein said. “Not everyone in our team has power; it’s a difficult situation. This is our home. This is our community.”

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Official explains how Duquesne Light prioritizes restoring service, as customers cope with outages

Crews from Canada and Florida responded to help get power back on.

“In relation to the April 29 storm last year, we brought in 600 mutual assets, and that was the most we ever had company, so we’re getting close to that number just to speed up the time for restoration for customers,” Neistein said.

>>> THE LATEST: High winds impact local communities <<<

According to DLC, 168,000 customers were without power at one point. Sustained winds Sunday caused more outages and halted restoration operations.

“We are still getting reports of people who are a little bit frustrated, maybe about the length of time that it’s taking individually,” said Neistein.

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS OF DAMAGE FROM THE WINDS

The company says they are asking the public to stay safe and stay away from any downed lines.

“We understand the frustration, but we don’t want anybody to get hurt, whether it’s one of our workers or a member of the public or customers, contractors.”

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Roofs ripped from homes in the City of Pittsburgh during strong winds

Duquesne Light says most customers will have their power restored by 10 p.m. Monday.

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