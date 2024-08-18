‘Emergency building demolition’ shuts down road in East McKeesport

EAST McKEESPORT, Pa. — A road in East McKeesport has been shut down due to an emergency building demolition.

United Volunteer Fire/Rescue on Facebook said 5th Avenue between Park Avenue and Chicora Street is closed until further notice.

Allegheny County dispatchers said fire units have been in the 1000 block of 5th Avenue since around 12 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

