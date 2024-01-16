Explainer: What goes into the decision to call a 2-hour delay or flexible instruction day?

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 is finding out exactly what goes into the decision to call a two-hour delay or flexible instruction day.
>>> CLICK HERE TO SEE CURRENT CLOSINGS AND DELAYS <<<
“It is an up and down, not a precise process or science,” Beaver Area Superintendent Dr. Mark Holtzman said.
On 11 News at 6, hear from superintendents from different counties about their decision-making process.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group