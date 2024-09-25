Former President Donald Trump to hold October rally at Butler Farm Show

BUTLER, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump will return to the Butler Farm Show grounds for his October rally, marking the first time he’s visited the site since he was shot in an assassination attempt.

NBC News confirmed Trump planned to host another rally in Butler on Oct. 5.

Trump first announced in late July that he planned to return to Butler, after a gunman opened fire at his rally on July 13.

Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief, was killed at the July 13 rally. Trump plans to honor Comperatore and the two men who were injured in the assassination attempt when he returns to Butler.

“I will be going back to Butler, Pennsylvania for a big and beautiful rally, honoring the soul of our beloved firefighting hero Corey and those brave patriots injured two weeks ago. What a day it will be-- fight, fight, fight!” the former president said on Truth Social over the summer.

