Pittsburgh man helps Team USA win gold medal in rowing final

Vaires-sur-Marne, FRANCE — A Pittsburgh man helped earn Team USA a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Michael Grady, a Central Catholic graduate, was one of four men on Team USA’s rowing team in the final on Thursday.

America has not scene a medal in the sport for eight years, NBC reports.

Grady was joined by Nick Mead, Justin Best and Liam Corrigan. They competed against New Zealand, Great Britain and Australia.

They beat New Zealand for the gold by .85 seconds.

