Pittsburgh man helps Team USA win gold medal in rowing final

Pittsburgh man helps Team USA win gold medal in rowing final United States' Michael Grady, Nick Mead, Liam Corrigan and Justin Best compete in the men's four final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

Vaires-sur-Marne, FRANCE — A Pittsburgh man helped earn Team USA a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Michael Grady, a Central Catholic graduate, was one of four men on Team USA’s rowing team in the final on Thursday.

>>> Ones to watch: Michael Grady

America has not scene a medal in the sport for eight years, NBC reports.

Grady was joined by Nick Mead, Justin Best and Liam Corrigan. They competed against New Zealand, Great Britain and Australia.

>>>Pittsburgh man helps advance Team USA to rowing finals at Paris Olympics

They beat New Zealand for the gold by .85 seconds.

