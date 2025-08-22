Fundraiser held to benefit families of Clairton Coke Works explosion victims

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — Small Town Tavern in Belle Vernon is holding a massive fundraising event Friday to help the families of the two victims who died in the Clairton Coke Works explosion.

Kathy Heinz, the owner of Small Town Tavern, was in disbelief when she saw the news of the explosion nearly two weeks ago.

“My heart dropped,” she told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek.

Her nephew is the football director for Yough Youth Football and Cheer. That’s where Timothy Quinn’s two nephews play football, and his niece cheers. Quinn died in the explosion.

She said her nephew reached out to see if they could hold a fundraiser to help Quinn’s family and the family of Steven Menefee, who also died.

Small Town Tavern will be donating a portion of its sales straight to those families.

“Right now, we’re doing 20% of their total check. There are a few items we’re going to be doing 50%,” Heinz said.

They also have a 50/50 raffle, a basket raffle with more than 70 baskets, and a raffle for Steelers tickets, with all proceeds going to the families.

Brandi Madigan with Yough Youth Football and Cheer said she’s proud of the community for coming together, and is encouraging everyone to come out to the restaurant for the fundraiser.

“Yough and YYFC is very strong on family, and when there’s a crisis, family just jumps in together, and we’re there to help,” Madigan said.

The fundraiser runs until 10 p.m. Friday.

