USW Local 1557 vice president reacts to new details in Clairton Coke Works explosion investigation

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Channel 11 spoke exclusively with United Steelworkers Local 1557 Vice President Richard Tikey, sharing his reaction to new details in the investigation into the deadly explosion at the Clairton Coke Works.

U.S. Steel on Friday revealed what it believes caused Monday’s explosion at the steel mill.

The company’s preliminary findings indicate a potential gas valve failure. Officials say crews were flushing that gas valve ahead of planned maintenance when it failed, causing the area to fill with coke oven gas.

The explosion killed two people and injured ten. At last check, three were still being treated at UPMC Mercy.

Tikey told Channel 11 a bit more about the findings and shared gratitude for the response to the explosion.

“In routine maintenances, you exercise a valve. It cracked and started releasing gas,” Tikey said.

“Monday was a tragedy for us at U.S. Steel, but everybody came together — first responders usw employees and management," he added.

These findings are only preliminary. Multiple other investigations are ongoing.

Andrew Macey is a mechanical repairman in the utilities department at the Clairton Works and has been for 32 years.

He said if workers notice something is wrong, they have the authority to stop.

“The work that they were doing was done according to safety procedures in place, but something failed, something happened, whether it was human error or mechanical,” Macey said.

The Allegheny County Health Department has stepped up air monitoring in the Mon Valley since the explosion. So far, officials say all readings have come back normal.

The two workers who died were identified as Timothy Quinn and Steven Menefee.

A funeral service for Quinn was set for Saturday. Menefee’s funeral will be held Tuesday.

