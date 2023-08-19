Hazelwood community comes together to give school supplies to at-risk kids

PITTSBURGH — Local kids got school supplies and had fun at the “Back to School Blast Off” event in Hazelwood.

The event created by “JADA House International” is meant to give at-risk kids a successful start to the year.

The JADA House International focuses on uplifting Hazelwood and the surrounding area by creating positive relationships in the community.

Families received backpacks stuffed with school supplies.

Pitt football players joined in to hand out the backpacks.

The event also featured an exotic animal show, a D.J. and live entertainment.

“Each and every year I cry afterward because I am so overwhelmed with the love. I just want everybody to be happy and to do what I can do for the community and not just the community, but the people in the community,” the founder of JADA House International Terri Shields said.

Organizers say the kids were really to receive their backpacks.

This is the ninth year the event has been held.

