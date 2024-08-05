Human remains found in vehicle pulled from river belong to missing Shaler woman

Human remains found inside a car pulled from the Allegheny River in Oakmont in July have been identified as belonging to a missing woman from Shaler.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Janet Walsh’s body was in the car when it was pulled from the water on July 22.

Walsh went missing from Shaler in January 2020.

Channel 11 previously reported that the Allegheny County Police Department confirmed that the car pulled from the river was Walsh’s.

>>> Vehicle pulled from river with human remains found inside belonged to missing Shaler woman

Her cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group