Human remains found in vehicle pulled from river belong to missing Shaler woman

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Human remains found inside a car pulled from the Allegheny River in Oakmont in July have been identified as belonging to a missing woman from Shaler.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Janet Walsh’s body was in the car when it was pulled from the water on July 22.

Walsh went missing from Shaler in January 2020.

Channel 11 previously reported that the Allegheny County Police Department confirmed that the car pulled from the river was Walsh’s.

Her cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

