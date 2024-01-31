Iron City billboard returns to Mount Washington with new look

PITTSBURGH — The beloved Iron City billboard that became a staple to Mount Washington’s landscape came back with a new look.

Pittsburgh Brewing Company said the change emphasizes the importance of the billboard and brand and signifies the relationship between the city and Iron City beer.

The Lamar billboard on Mount Washington donned Iron City’s likeness from 1938 to the mid-50s before it returned in 2020. It was removed again in 2023 to give it a refresh due to wear and tear.

In the time it took to complete the refresh, I.C. Light got its time on top of the mountain. Pittsburgh Brewing Company said I.C. Light’s spotlight came just in time for the remainder of baseball season and the duration of football season, which highlighted the connection between the beer and Pittsburgh sports.

“Bringing the billboard back to Iron City is a testament to how Iron City Beer transcends being much more than a beverage, leaving a lasting impact in the city of Pittsburgh,” Pittsburgh Brewing Company said.

