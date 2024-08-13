Local

JD Vance to make campaign stop in New Kensington on Thursday

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Election 2024 Vance Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, talks to reporters after walking over from looking at Air Force Two, Vice President Kamala Harris' plane, at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Eau Claire, Wis. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP)

Vice Presidential nominee Senator JD Vance is making a campaign stop in western Pennsylvania later this week.

According to a news release from the Trump-Vance campaign, he’s delivering remarks at the VFW in New Kensington on Thursday at 10 a.m.

The release indicates Vance will talk about how the Trump-Vance administration will honor and support the nation’s military members and veterans. He’ll be joined at the event by several veterans, including Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), and Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL).

Trump announced Monday that he plans to return to Butler in October. An exact date for the event has not been announced.

Trump first announced he planned to return to Butler on July 26, nearly two weeks after a gunman tried to assassinate him at the Butler Farm Show Grounds.

