JD Vance to make campaign stop in New Kensington on Thursday

Vice Presidential nominee Senator JD Vance is making a campaign stop in western Pennsylvania later this week.

According to a news release from the Trump-Vance campaign, he’s delivering remarks at the VFW in New Kensington on Thursday at 10 a.m.

The release indicates Vance will talk about how the Trump-Vance administration will honor and support the nation’s military members and veterans. He’ll be joined at the event by several veterans, including Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), and Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL).

Trump announced Monday that he plans to return to Butler in October. An exact date for the event has not been announced.

>>> Former President Trump says he plans to return to Butler in October

Trump first announced he planned to return to Butler on July 26, nearly two weeks after a gunman tried to assassinate him at the Butler Farm Show Grounds.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group