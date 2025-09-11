Jeff Goldblum, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to headline Pittsburgh airport’s terminal opening gala

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — To help celebrate the opening of its new $1.7 billion terminal this fall, Pittsburgh International Airport is inviting back a Pittsburgh-area native and celebrity.

Jeff Goldblum will headline the gala celebration for Pittsburgh International Airport’s new terminal on Oct. 3, performing alongside the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

“The opening of Pittsburgh’s new terminal is an opportunity for this region to showcase its best assets on a global stage across all business sectors,” said Pittsburgh International Airport CEO Christina Cassotis.

Originally from West Homestead, Goldblum will perform with his Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, a group he launched 30 years ago. The orchestra is named after a family friend who played bridge with his parents.

“I’m more than thrilled and delighted to be part of this glorious event back in my beloved hometown,” Goldblum said. “What a jazzy dream come true – there’s no place like home!"

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director Manfred Honeck, is celebrated worldwide for its artistry and innovation. It has a history of Grammy-winning recordings and performances at Carnegie Hall and across the globe.

“We’re honored to be part of this historical celebration for our city,” said Melia Tourangeau, President & CEO of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

The new terminal was built to anticipate travelers’ needs and adapt to the local passenger, aiming to improve the passenger experience with features like a streamlined security checkpoint and a revamped concessions program, airport officials say.

The series of opening events includes a public trial on Sept. 20, where members of the public will test the terminal’s systems, followed by the gala on Oct. 3.

A community open house on Oct. 11 will invite more than 10,000 people inside to check out the terminal. You can register for the event by clicking here.

