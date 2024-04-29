Prosecution rests case in John Chapman murder trial, defense calls first witness

LAS VEGAS — The prosecution has rested its case in the federal trial for John Chapman, the man accused of killing Bethel Park woman Jaime Feden in Las Vegas.

Channel 11′s Amy Hudak was the only Pittsburgh reporter there as the prosecution presented key evidence at the start of the trial.

Monday afternoon, the defense called their first witness.

The defense is expected to call a behavioral health specialist who will testify about Chapman’s sexual compulsions.

One of the key arguments in Chapman’s defense is that he did not intentionally kill Feden.

The defense argues it was an accident during an intimate photoshoot in the Nevada desert where Feden was found bound and duct taped.

An Allegheny County investigator discovered deleted photos on Chapman’s cellphone showing Feden at the scene of the murder.

Afterward, the prosecution said Chapman came back to Pittsburgh and was living in Feden’s townhouse, stealing her money.

The defense is expected to call Chapman’s adoptive mother to the stand.

Channel 11 will continue to follow the trial until a verdict is reached.

