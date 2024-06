PENN HILLS, Pa. — A large water main break has shut down a portion of a Penn Hills road.

Universal Road from Stotler Road to North/South Joslyn Drive is closed due to the water main break, which is affecting all lanes of traffic.

The road will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time, Penn Hills No.7 VFC said on its Facebook page.

