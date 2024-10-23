Lawmakers call for review of PIAA policies after Aliquippa football classification debate

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Lawmakers are calling for a review of Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association policies after the attempt to move Aliquippa’s football program from Class 4A to 5A.

A release from Rep. Rob Matzie’s office says House Resolution 318 passed by a vote of 152-50. It directs the Legislative Budget and FInance committee to evaluate the PIAA’s management, policies and finances.

“In my capacity as one of the six legislative appointees to the PA Athletic Oversight Committee, I have heard deep concerns over the policies, procedures, and decision making of the PIAA,” Rep. Rob Matzie wrote in a memorandum. “I believe it is time to take a deliberate and considered approach in conducting a comprehensive study of the PIAA.”

In January, the PIAA said Aliquippa needed to move to 5A after winning the Class 4A state title in November.

Aliquippa appealed the decision at the end of January but lost.

Ultimately, a court ruling in May stopped the PIAA’s decision after the school district’s attorney argued for the health and safety of the team’s players.

>> Judge rules Aliquippa will stay in Class 4A

After the resolution, the PIAA’s practices and classification criteria will get an in-depth review, “particularly regarding the health and safety of student-athletes and school enrollment sizes.”

