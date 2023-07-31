Local organization collecting instruments to restore, give to young musicians

A local organization held its second drive to provide instruments to young musicians.

“Violins of Hope” hosted the drive and they asked people to donate their unused instruments.

The drive was held at the Calvary Episcopal Church on Sunday. The first drive was held on July 22.

So far, the organization has collected 98 instruments.

The instruments will be restored and given to local youth during a special concert with the Pittsburgh Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Junior Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh at Heinz Hall on Nov. 19.

The organization is planning to hold a third drive on Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon in Ross Township.

Anyone interested in donating an instrument should contact info@violinsofhopepittsburgh.org for more information.

