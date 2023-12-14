Man accused of hitting, killing 15-year-old on bike in Butler Township appears in court

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Channel 11 News was outside of the courthouse when Joshua Rivera, the man accused in a fatal hit-and-run crash, walked inside to see a judge for the first time.

The crash took the life of Aiden Lutz, 15, who was a sophomore at Butler Area High School.

>> Teen who was injured in hit-and-run crash while riding e-bike in Butler Township dies

Rivera was silent as he left the courtroom on Thursday afternoon.

According to witness testimony, Lutz was riding his electric bike along Dutchtown Road near Sugar Creek Drive in October when a car hit him from behind and then took off. The witness who said he was walking with his family, testified that he knew it was Aiden coming down the road because he smiled and they locked eyes but then, “out of nowhere like a missile” a white car hit Aiden’s bike from the back.

According to the court documents Rivera stopped and yelled “I’m sorry” several times before driving away.

A friend of Rivera’s also testified saying after the hit-and-run, Rivera came to his home twice instead of turning himself in. Police ultimately found him at a Comfort Inn with his girlfriend, they said he had abandoned his car. When they found it, it matched the debris left at the scene.

On Thursday, a judge decided to hold all charges against him including vehicular homicide, his attorney voicing his concerns.

“All I want in this case is for my client to have a fair trial,” said defense attorney Michael Yagercik.

>> Suspect arrested in hit-and-run crash that left teen boy critically injured

The family opted not to talk on Thursday, but they were in court and shared this on Aiden’s GoFundMe page which has raised more than $40,000.

“Our lives will never be the same without his infectious smile, his passion, or his love. Aiden’s legacy will live on in the lives of so many,” wrote Aiden’s father.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group