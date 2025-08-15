Man accused of killing his girlfriend in Aliquippa says his roommate is the real shooter

BEAVER, Pa. — Nearly one year after Treonna Washington was shot and killed in an alley, the man accused of her murder took the witness stand Friday in a Beaver County courtroom.

Jason Banks Jr., wearing a suit, testified for nearly three hours — becoming the final witness in the case ahead of closing arguments. Banks is charged with killing Washington, his girlfriend, but maintains he is not the one who pulled the trigger.

Instead, Banks told the court that his roommate, Shakeirs Foster, was the shooter. He claimed Foster was angry with Washington for breaking a window at their home, and after racking a gun inside the house, went out looking for her. Banks testified that the three of them ended up in an alleyway, where he says he witnessed Foster shoot Washington.

Earlier this week, Foster was on the stand and said the opposite, that Banks pulled the trigger.

Now, Banks admitted that both he and Foster fled the scene and never called 911. Banks told the court he was too scared of Foster and Washington’s family to come forward until now.

Throughout cross-examination, the prosecution challenged Banks testimony, questioning whether he had been abusive toward Washington and why the jury should believe him after he previously lied. Banks acknowledged he is guilty for the assault charges, saying the jury should find him guilty of those, but not of murder.

When asked why his version of events should be believed, Banks simply said it is the truth.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday morning, after which the case will be handed over to the jury.

