Man hurt in McKees Rocks shooting

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man was hurt in a shooting in McKees Rocks on Tuesday evening.

First responders were called to the 300 block of Bell Avenue at 7:39 p.m.

Once on scene, crews found evidence of a shooting, according to Allegheny County police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle. He was shot in his legs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

