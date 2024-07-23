‘A man of service & sacrifice’: Resolution introduced in Congress honoring life of Corey Comperatore

WASHINGTON — Rep. Mike Kelly of Butler introduced a resolution on Monday honoring the life of Corey Comperatore, who was killed when a gunman tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump at his rally in Butler.

Comperatore, a former fire chief, left behind a wife and two daughters.

He died shielding his family from the gunfire.

>> ‘A friend to so many:’ Family of Corey Comperatore, killed at Butler Trump rally, releases statement

More than 70 members of the House have co-sponsored the resolution.

“Corey Comperatore exemplified what it means to be a man of service and sacrifice to his community, his country, and most of all, his family. This resolution is just one way Members of Congress can honor his life and pay tribute to a true hero,” Rep. Kelly said. “Those who know Corey tell me he was a proud husband and father. May we continue to pray for Corey’s family and friends at this time.”

>> ‘A true hero’: Vigil held to pay tribute to life, legacy of man killed at Trump rally in Butler

Comperatore was laid to rest on Friday.

Click here to read the full resolution.

