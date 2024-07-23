Local

‘A man of service & sacrifice’: Resolution introduced in Congress honoring life of Corey Comperatore

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Election 2024 Trump Shooting Butler An electronic billboard displays a memorial for Corey Comperatore near the Butler Farm Show, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Butler, Pa. Comperatore was killed at rally for former President Donald Trump Saturday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay/AP)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

WASHINGTON — Rep. Mike Kelly of Butler introduced a resolution on Monday honoring the life of Corey Comperatore, who was killed when a gunman tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump at his rally in Butler.

Comperatore, a former fire chief, left behind a wife and two daughters.

He died shielding his family from the gunfire.

>> ‘A friend to so many:’ Family of Corey Comperatore, killed at Butler Trump rally, releases statement

More than 70 members of the House have co-sponsored the resolution.

“Corey Comperatore exemplified what it means to be a man of service and sacrifice to his community, his country, and most of all, his family. This resolution is just one way Members of Congress can honor his life and pay tribute to a true hero,” Rep. Kelly said. “Those who know Corey tell me he was a proud husband and father. May we continue to pray for Corey’s family and friends at this time.”

>> ‘A true hero’: Vigil held to pay tribute to life, legacy of man killed at Trump rally in Butler

Comperatore was laid to rest on Friday.

Click here to read the full resolution.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Woman, 24, killed in crash along Route 819 in Westmoreland county
  • Man shot, killed by police officer in Forest Hills identified
  • Lawsuits allege child sexual abuse of nearly 100 victims at local juvenile detention centers
  • VIDEO: Could Gov. Josh Shapiro become VP nominee under Kamala Harris?
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read